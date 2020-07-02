AUBURN — Auburn Community Hospital has decided to delay allowing visitation at ACH this week, following a meeting with medical leaders and hospital leadership.
The Hospital will reevaluate visitation late next week.
“Throughout this pandemic, ACH’s first priority is to protect the health and safety of our patients and employees. As such, we think it is prudent to take some time to monitor the situation. Our concerns center around the holiday weekend and increased social gatherings where people may let their guard down, increasing the probability of exposing more people to the virus. We know this is not easy for patients and their families, but our priority must be keeping our patients, residents, and employees safe and healthy,” stated Scott A. Berlucchi, president & CEO of Auburn Community Hospital.
ACH has notified the state Department of Health and the Cayuga County Health Department of this change. Exceptions will be made for patients with special needs, maternity, pediatric patients and patients in immediate end of life situations. These visitors must be screened and logged accordingly.
Auburn Community Hospital will keep patients, employees, and families informed as visitation is evaluated in the coming days.