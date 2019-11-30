AUBURN — The Cayuga Museum of History and Art and the Schweinfurth Art Center seek proposals from emerging Central New York artists for exhibitions to be held in both locations simultaneously.
The Cayuga Museum and the art center are next to each other on Genesee Street.
The collaboration is part of a planned West End Arts Campus, which is part of the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The institutions will accept submissions of two-dimensional artworks and sculpture from artists who live within driving distance of Auburn.
Work will not be accepted via mail.
Two proposals will be selected and exhibited from June 5 to Aug. 16 and Aug. 28 to Oct. 11.
Sculptures can be displayed only at the Cayuga Museum.
Opening receptions will be June 5 and Sept. 4.
Artists can submit up to five images of artworks that are representative of their body of work. Selected artists must have enough work to fill both the Schweinfurth’s Gallery Julius and the non-traditional gallery at the Cayuga Museum.
For details, including dimensions of both galleries and the email address for submissions, visit www.schweinfurthartcenter.org.