SENECA FALLS — Seneca Community Players will conduct open auditions for “Merry Christmas, George Bailey!,” a live radio play based on the movie “It’s A Wonderful Life,” from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 3-4 at 115 Fall St.
In addition, Seneca Community Players is looking for additional “townspeople” to welcome visitors by dressing in 1940s’ costumes and participating in street vignettes.
No experience is necessary. People of all ages are invited to participate.
“Merry Christmas, George Bailey!” will be performed Dec. 12-15.
The auditions, which will consist of cold readings from the script, will double to fill positions as street characters for the It’s A Wonderful Life Festival in December. Lookalike, sound-alike street actors are needed to entertain festival visitors by portraying various characters from the movie such as George Bailey, Mary Hatch Bailey, Uncle Billy, Mr. Potter, Clarence the Angel, Violet Bic, Ernie the cab driver, Bert the cop, Nick the bartender and Mr. and Mrs. Martini.
For more information, call (518) 651-5090 or (315) 569-1305.