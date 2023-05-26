OVID — Between the Lakes Community Service Players has announced audition dates for “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy.”
Auditions will be held on May 30 and June 1 at 6 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 1392 Main St., Willard.
To audition, be prepared with 32 measures to sing. A piano accompanist will be provided, but bring sheet music. Auditions also will include readings from the script.
The performance is under the direction of Tina Bauder and Charity Gillotti, with the performance weekend set for July 20-23 in the South Seneca High School Auditorium in Ovid.
With questions, contact Bauder at 315-651-0044.