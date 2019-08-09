CANANDAIGUA — The 18th annual Crosswinds 5K will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, at Crosswinds Wesleyan Church, 3360 Middle Cheshire Road.
Runner check-in and registration is from 7 to 8:15 a.m., with a start time of 8:30 a.m. Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in the event. Cash awards will be given to overall and masters male/female, while the top three finishers in each age group — both male and female — will receive medals. Post-race refreshments will be provided at Crosswinds.
The advanced registration cost is $20. On the day of the 5K, the cost is $25. A T-shirt is guaranteed for those registered by Aug. 16.
Proceeds benefit the Patient Needs Fund at the Wilmot Cancer Institute’s Sands Cancer Center, located on the Thompson Health campus in Canandaigua. This fund helps patients who are undergoing active treatment and have identified financial constraints in dealing with the unexpected costs of a long illness. It can assist in providing financial assistance for necessities such as groceries, automobile fuel for transportation to/from medical appointments, and specialized medical needs.
To register online or download a registration form, visit www.crosswinds5k.com.
