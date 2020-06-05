Ability Partners Foundation hosted its 10th annual Autism Awareness Walk as a virtual event and surpassed its fundraising goal.
The inclusive community walk was Broadcast Live on Facebook, reaching over 1,200 viewers. Proceeds support the programs and services offered by Happiness House, CP Rochester, and Rochester Rehabilitation to individuals of all ages diagnosed with or exhibiting characteristics of autism.
James Fratto was the Honorary Chair of this event, accompanied by his parents Liz and Matt, as well as his brothers Jack and Sebastian. James is diagnosed with Nonverbal Autism and attends the preschool program at Happiness House in Canandaigua. This year, James has made many positive strides with his speech and interactions with others, which according to his mom, Liz, is a great testament to the amazing teachers and therapists at Happiness House who work so closely with him.
Watch the full video broadcast of Ability Partners Foundation’’s Virtual Autism Awareness Walk at https://youtu.be/t11CxcLq9Wg>.
Sponsors included Massa Construction, Nozomi Williams, Bill Cram Chevrolet, Brian & Kelly Meath, Relph Benefit Advisors, Battle Construction & Development Corp., Charles Graham, Rachel Kielon, MVP Health Care, Newtex Industries Inc., Wegmans, Al Sigl Community of Agencies, Casella Waste Systems Inc., Jeffers & Birnie CPA’s PC, Reliant Community Credit Union, Victor Excavating & Landscape, Jeff Baker, Paul Davidson, Dr. Elmar & Catherine Frangenberg, Eileen Gage, Rick Hawks, Joyce Weir, Nanci Bentley, Mary Walsh Boatfield, BonaDent Dental Laboratories, Bond, McDonald, and Lehman, P.C., Mary Gearan, Joan Grela, Rick Hawks, IBEW Local Union 840, Jim King, Catharine Kurz, Terrie Meyn, Seneca Foods Foundation, Elsa Steo, Wilson Press & Mail House, Wiretek Communications Inc., and Mary Zaremski.