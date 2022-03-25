CANANDAIGUA — Auto Wash Car Wash — with six locations throughout the region — is holding a Ukraine Relief Fundraiser with a goal of raising $5,000.
Auto Wash will match — $1 for $1 — all donations until the company reaches its goal. To donate, customers simply select a donation amount ($1, $3 or $5) at the pay station at the car wash and pay with cash, credit or apple/android pay.
All money raised will go to the International Committee of the Red Cross (https://www.icrc.org/en/donate/ukraine) and Baranova27 (@baranova27), which provides humanitarian aid and supplies to families and frontline heroes of Ukraine.
The funds will be split 50/50 between those two organizations.
Auto Wash has six car wash locations serving Geneva, Canandaigua, Farmington, Auburn and Batavia. Visit www.AutoWashCarWash.com/ukraine for more information on this fundraiser.