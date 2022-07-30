ROMULUS — Brian Ross Rogers, of Romulus, recently received national recognition for reaching a significant milestone in the nursing profession. For 20 years, Brian has consistently maintained CCRN certification offered through AACN Certification Corporation and is being honored this year by the corporation and the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.
CCRN certification is one of the most advanced professional credentials that can be achieved by a nurse in the field of acute/critical care. As a result, the CCRN credential is highly regarded as recognition of advanced knowledge and clinical expertise in the care of acutely/critically ill patients and their families. There are currently more than 99,000 CCRN-certified nurses practicing worldwide who specialize in the direct care of adult, pediatric or neonatal patient populations.
The importance of clinical certification to the health and well-being of patients in the U.S. has been well documented. Research has specifically linked CCRN certification to higher levels of job satisfaction, clinical knowledge, experience and skill.
For more information about AACN or AACN Certification Corporation, visit www.aacn.org or call 800-899-2226.