GENEVA — Outstanding agriculture leaders were honored at the Ontario County Agriculture Appreciation Banquet on March 18 at Club 86.
The banquet was a celebration of agriculture in Ontario County during National Agriculture Week. After two years the Cornell Cooperative Extension was able to celebrate with 96 agriculture producers, county officials, county supervisors, state and legislative representative.
They honored three of the retiring Ontario County people who have had a great influence on agriculture in Ontario County during their tenure at their respective positions.
• Brian Young was director of Workforce Development for 16 years, and he recognized and helped promote agˆ-related employment opportunities to job seekers. He helped the Finger Lakes Workforce Investment Board and Cornell Cooperative Extension plan and implement the Agricultural Career Day from 2007-09. He was deputy county administrator for 5½ years. He worked closely with Cornell Cooperative Extension on planning and implementing Board of Supervisors retreats to educate and inform them on the importance of agriculture in Ontario County.
• Maria Rudzinski Sr. was a planner for the Ontario County Planning Department who worked with the agriculture community to prepare the first 2000 Ontario County Agricultural Enhancement Plan and assisted inter-agency teams and a consultant to update the plan in 2018. She also was responsible for the administration of the Agricultural District Program. She also answered questions related to agriculture, planning, and zoning, and historic preservation to county residents.
• Mike Manikowski, Ontario County economic developer for the IDA, has worked with Seneca Foods several times with various expansions to accommodate farm produce to get processed. He helped attract the Finger Lakes Railroad in the early 1990s, which was a key piece of transportation infrastructure for the ag and food sector. The FL Railroad provides transportation for the soybean and grain producers in Ontario County. He was one of the founders and still chairs the board of directors for the Cornell Ag and Food Tech Farm.
The Rodney Lightfoote Agricultural Viability, Leadership, and Innovation Award serves as a memorial to Rodney Lightfoote (1920-2002), former agriculture program leader of Cornell Cooperative Extension, one of the original founders of Ontario County Farm Bureau, farmer and friend of agriculture. The 2022 recipients were Pete and Julie Maslyn. They both are motivated to help agriculture thrive in Ontario County and they care about youth development in agriculture in the county.
The Maslyns have been very active in Ontario County Farm Bureau with leadership in the organization. Julie has been involved as a board member of Farm Bureau for more than 20 years and has been the Pro-Ed chairperson for a number of those years. Pete was past president of Farm Bureau and also Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County. Pete is employed by Hemdale Farms where he has worked for 15 years and has helped grow the herd and has hosted numerous groups from around the world showcasing the technology they utilize at the farm, especially the robotic milkers. He is also a member of the Town of Farmington Ag Advisory Committee. Julie has coached the Wayne-Ontario Dairy Bowl, organized the Youth Fair Board for Ontario County Fair.
This year the Maslyns are teaching the Tractor Safety Program organized by Cornell Cooperative Extension for Ontario County. They are best known as Mr. and Mrs. Fun on the Farm organizers. This event is to educate the non-farm public and farm neighbors about agriculture in Ontario County. Fun on the Farm is held every other year. Many thousands of people have been introduced to agriculture over the years at Fun on the Farm. The next one is Sept. 24 at Knopf Farm, near Canandaigua.
The Jackie Kunes Outstanding Woman in Agriculture Award was established by the Ontario County Farm Bureau as a tribute to Jackie Kunes (1937-1977), the first woman president of Ontario County Farm Bureau, a distinguished and devoted leader in the industry, her family business, and the community. Kunes’ son, Casey presented the 2022 Jackie Kunes Award to Martha Hilton, Canandaigua. She was very involved in Newark varsity sports: swim, ski and lacrosse teams. She is listed on Newark’s Wall of Fame. She was involved in 4-H growing up.
She graduated from Cornell with an ag business degree. She worked a couple of summers for Agrassistance Crop Scouting and then Wegmans. She has worked her way up at Wegmans and now is the company-wide VP of Produce and Floral. She is a past member of LEAD NY, graduate of the 25th United Fresh Produce Industry Leadership Class, and foundation chair of the International Fresh Produce Association. She was Ontario County Farm Bureau past Young Farms & Ranchers chair and past president. She lives on the family farm with husband Ryan Hilton and son Otto.
The 2022 Paul and Peg Zimmerman Outstanding Young Farmer Award was presented to Jake Minns of Geneva. Sam Casella presented on behalf of the Zimmerman family. Minns is from the Minns Farm where he is the fifth generation. He graduated from SUNY Morrisville. He returned to the home farm where he set his sights on the dairy portion of the farm and he has been able to grow internally with cows (now 900 cows) and employees. In 2016, Minns became a part-owner of the farm, continuing a tradition of family ownership since 1942. He is also a member of the Ontario County Farm Bureau board and is always willing to step up and get involved.
The 2022 Jerome Family Scholarship is in memory of Ralph Jerome and his son, Rich Jerome. It was presented by Rich’s wife, Mary Jerome and her son Scott to Izzy Raes of Phelps. This scholarship is intended to help a student pursue production agriculture with thoughts of returning to the farm. Raes is graduating from Midlakes High School, and she plans on attending SUNY Cobleskill working towards a degree in dairy production and management. She has been involved in 4-H and Youth Fair Board. She plays soccer, track, and wrestling at Midlakes.
Julie Maslyn, chair of the Ontario County Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Committee presented the Ontario County Farm Bureau Agricultural Citizenship Scholarships. This scholarship recognizes graduating high school seniors for their agricultural citizenship within their community. Their activities, promotional efforts and enthusiasm for the agriculture industry are recognized and encouraged, no matter what field of study they pursue.
The 2022 Ontario County Farm Bureau Agricultural Citizenship Scholarships were given to Allison Fellows, Bloomfield, and Gabriella Taylor, Newark.
Fellows is graduating from Bloomfield Central School and plans on attending SUNY Morrisville for agriculture. She is the reigning Ontario County Dairy Princess and has been involved in 4-H and shows cows at the Ontario County Fair. She volunteers at the local food pantry, and she feels that it is important to give back to the community. She raised funds for the Dairy Promotion Program, “Fill a glass with Hope,” and the money was given to the local food bank to be used to purchase milk for the local participants at the food pantry.
Taylor will be graduating this May from Newark High School and plans on attending college for ag communications. She is a member of the Wayne and Ontario Holstein Club as well as 4-H. She participates in all activities cow-related such as Dairy Bowl and Dairy Showmanship. She was unable to attend the banquet as she is the NYS Dairy Ambassador and was at her first appearance in that position.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County, Ontario County Farm Bureau and Ontario County Agriculture Enhancement Board are collaborators of this annual event.