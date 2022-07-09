GENEVA — Geneva General Hospital has received American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline STEMI Referring Center Silver recognition for its commitment to ensuring science-based treatment for all people experiencing a specific type of heart attack known as an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), known to be more severe and dangerous than other types of heart attacks.
Mission: Lifeline is a national, community-based initiative improving systems of care for patients with STEMI, non-ST elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI), stroke and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. The program focuses on streamlining processes to speed the delivery of proper treatment for time sensitive, neuro-cardiovascular disease states.
Recognition as a Mission: Lifeline Referring Center is designed to showcase hospitals of every size on the front lines of care that do not have 24/7 cardiac catheterization lab availability but work in collaboration with emergency medical services to ensure patients receive guideline-directed STEMI and NSTEMI care.
“Geneva General Hospital is dedicated to improving the quality of heart care, and the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program helps us achieve that goal,” said Matthew Talbott, M.D., Director of Emergency Medicine and Medical Director, Chest Pain Center, Finger Lakes Health. “The Mission: Lifeline program puts proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis so patients have the best possible outcomes.”