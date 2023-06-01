ROCHESTER — Natalie McFadden of Geneva High School and Brynn Davis of Naples Central School were named finalists in the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and its Women’s Council Affiliate’s 23rd annual Young Women of Distinction Awards.
The announcement was made at a ceremony in early at OFC Creations Theatre Center in Winton Place.
The scholarship program is presented to high school senior women who demonstrate leadership and a commitment to community service while letting their creativity shine.
The 2023 recipients were Ana Fontan, East Upper High School; Sydney Heise, Hilton High School; Emma McLaughlin, Perry Junior/Senior High School; and Alisha Upal, Pittsford Sutherland High School.
In addition to McFadden and Davis, the other finalists were Taiasia Gibson, East Upper High School; Lauren Lamberson, Irondequoit High School; Avery Leonard, Avon High School; Muchima Manengu, Greece Athena High School; Beatrice Reichman, Penfield High School; Emma Rosato, Aquinas; and Sophia Seiffert, Our Lady of Mercy.
The four recipients — one each from the Rochester City School District, Monroe County east, Monroe County west, and the eight regional counties surrounding Monroe — receive $2,500 scholarships, while other finalists receive $250 scholarships.
Modeled after the ATHENA International Award, the Young Women of Distinction program embodies the Women’s Council’s belief that young women with promise today will become tomorrow’s leaders. To learn more about the program, visit rocwomenscouncil.org.