PENN YAN — Penn Yan Academy Class of 2022 graduates, Kaley Griffin and Abigail Garvey completed their high school career as co-leaders of the senior class. Penn Yan does not officially announce valedictorians and salutatorians, however, Kaley and Abigail have shared the number one class ranking during the spring quarter. They have excelled in the classroom, taking countless college-level courses, have earned numerous academic honors, and have been recognized for their athletic accomplishments, as well. Both will be attending St. John Fisher University this fall. Kaley will be dual majoring in math and accounting. Abigail will be majoring in biology, concentrating on genetics and stem-cell research. While Abigail will be playing tennis for the Cardinals, Kaley will be a member of the women’s lacrosse team.
Kaley Griffin and Abigail Garvey recognized as unofficial valedictorian and salutatorian for Penn Yan class of '22
