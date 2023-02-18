Katie DeMitry, BSN, RN, receives the DAISY Nurse Leader Award

GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health recognized Katie DeMitry, BSN, RN, with a DAISY Nurse Leader Award.
DeMitry is the nurse manager for the 2 West and 3 North units at Geneva General Hospital.
Some of DeMitry’s colleagues shared their appreciation for her and her nomination:
• “Katie always maintains a positive attitude, we never see Katie crack. Katie has been the best boss/leader that I have had in any job and deserves the DAISY Award for non-clinical hands-on staff such as managers or directors.”
• “Katie always tries her hardest to meet the staffing needs as well as our personal needs. Checking in to make sure the staff is doing OK and if we need anything. Very supportive if you are continuing with your education to back you up. Katie is a true leader.”
• “Katie is awesome. If I have any concerns, she is always here to help.”
The DAISY Nurse Leader Award was created to shine a light on the managers and others who do not typically have direct patient care as part of their work.