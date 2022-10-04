GENEVA — The Reverend Edward and Coretha Jenkins Scholarship Committee presented award scholarships to Sophia Carter, Nakayba Moorer and Madison Martinez. All three recipients are currently enrolled in their respective colleges of choice and are actively pursuing their career goals.
Martinez is studying nursing at Case Western Reserve University aspiring to become a physician’s assistant. Moorer is also studying nursing at SUNY Brockport aspiring to become a nurse practitioner, and Carter is studying liberal arts at Alfred University with an eye toward psychology. All three were very active in Geneva High School and the community.
The Jenkins Scholarship was established in memory of the Rev. Edward Jenkins, a committed civil rights and community leader who served the Geneva community for decades, and his wife Coretha. Both were known for their faith, determination and service to others. Over the past 29 years, The Jenkins Scholarship has been awarded to more than 70 Geneva High School graduates of African American descent heading to post-graduate training.
Recipients over the last several years have included Brionna Carter and Jaheim Jackson in 2021; John Alexander and Syndey Moore in 2020 and Aliscia Richardson, Khadija Moorer and India Tyler in 2019. The scholarship is primarily supported by donations.