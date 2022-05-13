Senator Helming accepting nominations for 2022 Women of Distinction award

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY... According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, very dry fuels will continue to contribute to a high fire danger across New York for today. The combination of relative humidity values dropping as low as 35 percent this afternoon and very dry fuels will lead to an elevated risk for wildfire spread today where full green up has not yet occurred. The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.