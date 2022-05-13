Senator Helming accepting nominations for 2022 Women of Distinction award

ALBANY — Senator Pam Helming invites people to nominate friends and colleagues for the annual New York State Senate Women of Distinction program recognizing women for exceptional contributions to their communities.
Nominees must live in the 54th District but may be nominated by anyone. The nomination form is on Senator Helming’s website at helming.nysenate.gov and should be submitted by June 12, 2022.
“Across the 54th District, there are amazing women doing extraordinary things for their communities, workplaces and families,” said Senator Helming. “They play an integral role in shaping our future and inspiring the next generation of leaders. It is always my honor to recognize and celebrate these women through the Women of Distinction program.”
Senator Helming annually recognizes all Women of Distinction nominees from her district. One will be named the 2022 “Woman of Distinction” for the 54th District.
Past recipients are Dina Stuck of Seneca Falls (2021); Holly Anderson of Webster (2020); Mayra Vande-Doyle of Palmyra (2019); Laurie Crane of Huron (2018); and Donna Schaertlof Manchester (2017).