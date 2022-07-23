PENN YAN — Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital has received American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline STEMI Referring Center Gold recognition for its commitment to ensuring science-based treatment for all people experiencing a specific type of heart attack known as an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), known to be more severe and dangerous than other types of heart attacks.
Each year, more than 280,000 people in the U.S. experience this type of heart attack, caused by a complete blockage in a coronary artery. Nearly 40% of people who go to the emergency room with acute coronary syndrome are diagnosed with a STEMI. Like all heart attacks, this requires timely treatment to restore blood flow as quickly as possible.
Mission: Lifeline is a national, community-based initiative improving systems of care for patients with STEMI, non-ST elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI), stroke and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. The program focuses on streamlining processes to speed the delivery of proper treatment for time sensitive, neuro-cardiovascular disease states.
“Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital is committed to improving the quality of cardiac care in our rural community, and the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program helps us achieve that goal,” said Matthew Talbott, M.D., Director of Emergency Medicine and Medical Director, Chest Pain Center, Finger Lakes Health. “I am very proud of our team at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for earning this well-deserved recognition and providing our community with gold standard care.”