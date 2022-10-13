SYRACUSE — The Erie Canal Museum in downtown Syracuse invites bakers of all ages to register for the 37th annual Gingerbread Gallery, a display of confectionery creations that celebrates the holidays and the Erie Canal.
Registrations to participate in the Gingerbread Gallery are accepted through Nov. 3. Anyone can participate in the Confectioners Competition, which has an entry fee, but bakers also are competing for a cash prize. The other categories, which are free to enter and compete for ribbons, are Youth, Senior, and General.
The 37th Annual Gingerbread Gallery will be on display from Nov. 18 to Jan. 8 at the Erie Canal Museum Weighlock Gallery, 318 Erie Blvd. E., Syracuse.
Details and registration to participate can be found online at eriecanalmuseum.org/gingerbread.