GENEVA — Bank of the Finger Lakes will kick off its campaign for the first Community Coat Drive Friday at Rylie J’s in downtown Geneva.
People can drop off a new or gently used coat, a pair of boots, or a set of hat and gloves, or make a $5 donation and receive a beverage on the house. All cash donations will support a local non-profit organization.
The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m., with live music by Dobie and Sweeney from 6 to 9 p.m. at Rylie J’s, 38 Seneca St.
Donations also can be dropped off Saturday during the seventh and final Rylie J’s Boo and Brew 5K Race, which starts at 3 p.m. In addition, the bank’s Geneva and Penn Yan branches will be collecting clothing donations from now until Friday, Nov. 22.
A group of employees from the Bank of the Finger Lakes wanted to come up with additional ways to contribute to the local communities and created the #BANKFLXCARES concept. Over the summer both the Geneva and Penn Yan branches collected canned goods and delivered them to local non-profits each month.
The coat drive will kick off the organization’s community support for the holiday season.