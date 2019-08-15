SYRACUSE — Barton & Loguidice, an engineering, planning, environmental and landscape architecture firm with more than 270 employees, has been named one of the “Best Firms to Work For” in the multidiscipline and 200-plus employee categories according to Zweig Group.
It’s the second consecutive year the firm has been recognized.
For details, visit www.BartonandLoguidice.com.
