GENEVA — Geneva High School senior Beatrice Carson is the recipient of this year’s $300 scholarship from the Geneva Woman’s Club.
Carson, who will attend the University of Toronto, will be honored at the club’s annual election of officers and luncheon scheduled for June 6 at the Sons and Daughters of Italy on Prospect Avenue.
Membership renewal fees of $50 a year will be collected at this gathering. Nominations for officers can be made from the floor as long as a member is in good standing.
For further information about joining the club, call President Barb Rose at (315) 719-8628.