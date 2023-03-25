PENN YAN — The Yates County Chamber of Commerce and the Community Table Dinner Committee are seeking applicants for the 2023 Community Table Dinner beneficiary. The event will take place Sept. 9.
The Community Table Dinner is a sustainable, farm-to-table dinner event that features local chefs, bakers, farms, and craft beverage producers. Event attendees sit at a long, communal table on the Main Street Bridge in Penn Yan while they enjoy a cocktail reception and a multi-course dinner.
Organizations must be a registered 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(6) that serve the Yates County area. The selected organization must be able to provide volunteers for the day of to help with the event from start to finish.
For those interested in applying, view more details and additional criteria at https://business.yatesny.com/news/details/beneficiary-applications-for-the-2023-community-table-dinner. The application can be submitted through an online form or brought to the Yates County Chamber of Commerce office. The deadline to apply is March 30, and the organization will be selected by May 1.
Last year’s Community Table Dinner fundraiser donated $10,000 to Penn Yan Theatre Co. The funds are being used toward major renovations of the Sampson Theatre.
Any questions regarding the event or application process can be directed to the Yates County Chamber of Commerce at 315-536-3111.