PENN YAN — The Best Western Plus Vineyard Inn and Suites received the Champion Customer Care Award at Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ District VII meeting in Cleveland, Ohio.
To earn the honor, hotels must meet quality and design standards and membership requirements.
The Best Western Plus Vineyard Inn and Suites was one of 109 hotels out of more than 2,100 properties in the U.S. and Canada to receive the designation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.