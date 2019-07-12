GENEVA — The 20th annual Cruisin’ Night & Block Party Event planning committee is asking for the public’s help at this year’s event to be held Friday, July 26 in Downtown Geneva.
The Committee is looking for volunteers to perform various tasks the night of and morning following the event. Duties include general event set-up and take-down, barricade set-up/street closure, vehicle registrations, directing/parking vehicles, and trash pick-up. There are multiple time slots available.
Volunteers will receive a commemorative T-shirt in their preferred size, a cold beverage, as well as a meal ticket courtesy of Mark’s Pizzeria. Anyone interested is asked to sign up online on Geneva BID’s website: www.genevanybid.com / BID Events / Cruisin’ Night & Block Party / Online Cruisin’ Night Volunteer Sign Up, contact the BID office at (315) 789-0102, or to send an email to info@genevanybid.com.
The Geneva BID office is within the historic One Franklin Square building. Proceeds from Cruisin’ Night fund beautification projects within the Downtown District.
