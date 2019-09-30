PHELPS — Daniel Bish has been named executive director of the Phelps Library and STEAM Lab Makerspace.
Bish brings 10 years of experience in non-profit education and collection management, specializing in history and culture. He is originally from Clifton Springs.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining such a fantastic organization. There’s so much on offer to the community; the Makerspace in particular is a brilliant way to encourage interest and engagement. I look forward to meeting everyone and to continuing the fantastic services offered to the town of Phelps.”
Bish obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from State University College at Geneseo and State University at Albany.
The library, at 8 Banta St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit www.phelpslibrary.org.