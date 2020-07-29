GENEVA — The Peaceful People’s Protest is sponsoring two speakers and a march on Saturday to keep raising awareness of the need for community police accountability.
Guest Speaker Cariol Horne will present “From Officer to Activist” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 in front of the Public Safety Building, 255 Exchange St., Geneva.
Food and refreshments will be provided starting at 6:30 p.m.
Former Buffalo Police Officer Horne stopped another officer from choking a citizen and was fired by the Buffalo Police Department for it. She will share her story of what happens to good cops when they speak up in the current system without accountability.
Horne’s speech will be followed by a march at 8 p.m.
Find more information on Cariol’s Law and the push for statewide police reform at www.cariolslaw.com.
Horne’s speech is sponsored by the Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ Anthropology Department, Africana Studies Program, Human Rights & Genocide Symposium and the Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Guest Speaker Janette Gayle, Ph.D., will discuss the History of Protest and Change at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 31 in front of the Public Safety Building, 255 Exchange St.
Gayle is an assistant professor in the Department of History at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
Food and refreshments will be provided starting at 6:30 p.m.
The Peaceful People’s Protest will host a March for Police Accountability at noon on Saturday, Aug. 1, starting in front of the Public Safety Building, 255 Exchange St.
All PPP events are COVID conscious; masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.
For more information, find BLM Geneva: The People’s Peaceful Protest on Facebook.