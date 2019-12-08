TYRE — Blood, Sweat & Tears will perform at del Lago Resort & Casino Feb. 8. The show starts at 8 p.m. in The Vine.
Tickets go on sale at 1 p.m. Monday. Buy them at the casino box office on Route 414, by calling the box office at (315) 946-1695, or by visiting dellagoresort.com/entertainment.
The band was one of the first to fuse a horn section with rock, jazz and blues. Their second album, “Blood, Sweat & Tears,” produced five Top 5 singles and received the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1970, beating out the Beatles “Abbey Road.” The album earned quadruple platinum status with sales well over 4.
Some of the band’s iconic songs are “Spinning Wheel,” “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy,” “Hi-De-Ho,” and “God Bless the Child.”
Guests must be 21 to attend del Lago performances.