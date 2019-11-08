TYRE — Blue Öyster Cult is coming to del Lago Resort and Casino early next year.
The band, which was formed on Long Island 52 years ago, is scheduled to perform at The Vine Feb. 22, 2020. The show starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at noon Friday. Buy them at the casino box office, by calling the box office at (315) 946-1695, or by visiting dellagoresort.com/entertainment.
Blue Öyster Cult has been producing rock-and-roll albums and songs for more than four decades. The band’s hits include “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” “Godzilla,” “Burnin’ for You,” and “Cities on Flame with Rock and Roll.”
Guests must be 21 or older to attend shows at The Vine.