GENEVA — A Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site is available at the Geneva Public Library, 244 Main St.
The VITA program provides online training to community members, readying them to serve as tax preparers. It’s supported by BluePrint Geneva Inc.in partnership with the IRS.
BluePrint Geneva’s board examined data provided by the IRS that indicated a large number of low-income families were relying on large tax preparation services that charge a fee and often lure people in with promises of interest free refund advances. But it is these families who can least afford to be charged to get the refunds they are entitled to.
Through April 15, the clinic is open every Monday and Tuesday evening as well as Saturday mornings, with seven trained preparers and a bilingual coordinator.
An appointment is needed and can be scheduled by calling (315) 789-5303 or by text message to (315) 577-3775.
New this year, the organization is offering two clinics at Finger Lakes Community College to serve students and staff. BluePrint also offers refund advances of up to $500 to clients, without any fees or interest, a program made possible through funding from the United Way of Ontario County.
BluePrint Geneva maintains a public and children’s garden on State Street as well as a wintertime greenhouse operation in Waterloo. The food grown at each location is donated to neighbors and various community agencies. Volunteers with experience in gardening, or an interest in learning, are currently being sought.
For more information, or to volunteer, email info@blueprintgeneva.org.