Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. * WHERE...MONROE, WAYNE, NORTHERN CAYUGA, OSWEGO, LIVINGSTON, AND ONTARIO COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. A FEW TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. TRAVEL IN HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES MAY BE DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&