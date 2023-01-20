PENN YAN — The editors of Bluff & Vine, a magazine showcasing literary art in the Finger Lakes, are soliciting a different kind of art.
Yates County was founded 200 years ago in 1823. To commemorate the bicentennial, a special edition of Bluff & Vine will be produced this summer. And that, say editors Bethany Snyder and Alex Andrasik, is where you come in.
“We need an amazing cover for this one-of-a-kind issue!” they say.
Visit the bicentennial page on the county website (yatescounty.org/bicentennial), the Yates County History Center’s website (yatespast.org), and the county historian’s Facebook page (https://tinyurl.com/mr3bkf9b) for inspiration, then submit your artwork. All kinds of art, from photography and fiber arts to painting and collage, will be accepted.
Submissions will be accepted until April 15. They must follow these guidelines:
• The layout of the magazine covers calls for an unusual size for art: 4.5 inches wide by 9 inches tall. Consider these dimensions when submitting.
• Art submissions must have some kind of connection to Yates County.
• Art submissions are accepted through email only at bluffandvine@gmail.com.
Those interested are encouraged to include a short cover letter with background information, a person’s connection to Yates County, and the art. If your work is selected to be on the cover of the bicentennial issue, a short bio of 50 words or less will be needed too. Include your name and contact information in the cover letter.
The Bluff & Vine special edition will include a selection of the best Yates County-focused fiction, memoirs and poetry from their first six issues, as well as special original material contributed by the Yates County History Center.