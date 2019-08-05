SODUS POINT — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office recreation safety division, along with the Sodus Bay Junior Sailing Association, will offer the New York state safe boating course on Saturday, Aug. 10.
The course will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the junior sailing association facility, 7433 Clover St. in Sodus Point. Those attending will need to bring a pen and lunch.
The course is required for anyone who wants to operate a personal watercraft (jet ski/wave runner-type vessels) and for anyone born after May 1, 1996, to operate any vessel. Those attending must be at least 10 years old at the time of the class.
Call (315) 946-5714 to register for the course.
