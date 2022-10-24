Bob Barnes, cross-country cyclist, will be speaking tonight at the Clyde Fire Hall

Clyde native, Bob Barnes.

CLYDE — Bob Barnes, a man who bicycled across the U.S. three times in one year, will be speaking tonight at 7 p.m. in the Clyde Fire Hall, 15 Ford St., Clyde. This is a free program by the Galen Historical Society.

