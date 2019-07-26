CANANDAIGUA — Since its inaugural event in 1986, the Francis “Ben” Bonafiglia – Happiness House Golf Tournament has raised over $820,000 in support of adults and children with disabilities. This year’s tournament is being held on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at Seneca Falls Country Club in Seneca Falls.
Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
The $125-per-golfer fee includes food and beverages all day (continental breakfast, lunch, and dinner), 18 holes of golf with cart, and special gifts. All proceeds benefit Ability Partners Foundation in support of the programs and services offered through CP Rochester, Happiness House and Rochester Rehabilitation.
Throughout the day, golfers will have the opportunity to participate in raffle drawings with prizes including a gift card which includes $500 off braces or Invisalign, courtesy of Vitkus Orthodontics; a tour and tasting for 20, courtesy of Black Button Distilling; a basket which includes passes for four to Rosamond Gifford Zoo, station items and wine, courtesy of Finger Lakes Radio Group and several tournament prizes.
The honorary chair is Tony Fulgieri, from Edward Jones.
BonaDent Dental Laboratories and the Bonafiglia Family are the underwriter for the Francis “Ben” Bonafiglia Happiness House Golf Tournament with Sam and Tom Vasile as the Founding and Major Sponsors. Elite Sponsor: Massa Construction; Tournament sponsors include: The Bonadio Group, Edward Jones, LECESSE Construction, Nationwide Retirement Solutions – Daniel Cavaretta; Eagle Sponsors include: Capstone IT, David E. Miller & Family of Reston, Virginia, SWBR Architects, Seneca Meadows; Birdie Sponsors include: LeChase Construction – Bill & Rhonda Goodrich, Cayuga Lake National Bank, Dr. and Mrs. Philipp Wirth, Generations Bank; Par Sponsors include: Fred and Debra Schwecke, Ferrara Lumber, Fairport Family Dental; Putt Sponsors include: Chapman House Bed & Breakfast, James & Julie Gocker, Barrett Marine, Inc., Bill & Kathy Suffredini Vernal, Corporate Care, Midey, Mirras & Ricci, LLP, Turri-Dundon, and Wilson Press.
For more information, contact Amy Miller, Event Planner of Ability Partners Foundation at (585) 412-9040 ext. 1322 or amiller@happinesshouse.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.