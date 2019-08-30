WATERLOO — The Waterloo Library & Historical Society is partnering with the Waterloo Rotary Farmers Market to host the third annual book worm vendor and craft show.
The free show will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the farmers market, 22 Locust St.
There will also be a chicken barbecue fundraiser. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance at the Library, 31 E. Williams St., from any Society trustee or Rotarian. The barbecue will be catered by Dewey’s and starts at 11 a.m. Advanced sales must be picked up by noon.
There will be something for everyone from household supplies and decorations to jewelry, makeup, essential oils, crafts and more.
For more information, call (315) 539-3313, waterloolib@gmail.com or visit www.wlhs-ny.com.