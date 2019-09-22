CANANDAIGUA — An Aging Well Forum and information fair will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Ontario County Safety Training Facility, 2914 County Road 48.
The Office for the Aging’s forum includes topics on Medicare 2020 Plans, Legal Basics of Wills, Power of Attorney and Health Care Proxies. The forum includes a public hearing that provides an opportunity for public comment on the programs and services of the Office for the Aging.
There will also be an information fair with representatives from various Medicare Plans and local agencies available.
Refreshments will be served.
For more information, email Irene Coveny at irene.coveny@co.ontario.ny.us, call (585) 396-4040 or visit www.co.ontario.ny.us/aging