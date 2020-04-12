Assistance is available for Seneca County residents turning 65 April through June 2020 who are enrolling in Medicare.
The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce can help arrange virtual meetings by phone or computer with a Medicare specialist to help you understand the Medicare program and review the companies and plans that can best meet your medical needs. Information is available to all New York state residents; Chamber membership is not necessary for this service.
For additional information, contact the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce at (315) 568-2906. If someone isn’t immediately available to speak with you, leave your name and number. Calls are returned within 48 hours.