CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Office for the Aging is distributing Senior Farmers Market coupon booklets.
The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is intended to give low-income seniors the opportunity to improve their nutritional health by increasing their consumption of locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables. Each coupon booklet contains five $4 coupons for a total value of $20. The coupons are valid through Nov. 30 at participating farmers markets.
The coupon booklets are available at the Office for the Aging, 3019 County Complex Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Aug. 31. The booklets will also be distributed at 17 sites throughout the County through July 19.
Coupon booklets are available to eligible seniors on a first-come, first-served basis as long as supplies last. Eligible county seniors need to be at least 60 years of age, and affirm they are low income based on one or more of the following criteria:
A gross monthly income at or below:
— One person household $1,926/month
— Two person household $2,607/month
— Three person household $3,289/month
For more information, call (585) 396-4040.
Booklets will be distributed:
Tuesday, July 16
• 9 to 10 a.m. at Elmcrest Apartments, 99 Lewis St., Geneva
• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Naples Library, 118 S. Main St., Naples
Wednesday, July 17
• 10 to 11:30 a.m. at North Street Apartments, 260 North St., Geneva
• 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Autumn Grove Apartments, 1325 East Victor Road, Victor
• 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Farmington Gardens, 6000 Mercier Blvd., Farmington
Thursday, July 18
• 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Seneca Street Apartments, 529 Exchange St., Geneva
• 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Finger Lakes Health, 116 Lewis St., Geneva
Friday, July 19
• 10 to 11 a.m. at Salvation Army, 110 Saltonstall St., Canandaigua
• 1 to 2 p.m. at Castle Street Apartments, 6 Castle St., Rushville
