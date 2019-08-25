CANANDAIGUA — Classic cars, muscle cars, hot rods — you name it and you’ll find it at the annual Car Show hosted on Friday, Sept. 6, by Ferris Hills at West Lake, UR Medicine Thompson Health’s independent living community in Canandaigua.
Held in the courtyard area between Ferris Hills and its adjacent enriched living community of Clark Meadows, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with live entertainment from the Paulsen & Baker Band, with special guest Tim Chaapel. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available for purchase.
Those who would like to register a car for the show are invited to call (585) 393-0410. There is no charge to attend the car show or to enter a car.
Ferris Hills is best accessed from the 3300 block of West Lake Road (County Road 16), via Peg Rayburn Drive. The campus may also be accessed on the Clark Meadows side, via a private drive that is opposite the southernmost parking lot for Crosswinds Wesleyan Church on Middle Cheshire Road.
The rain date for the car show is Friday, Sept. 13.
