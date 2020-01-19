CANANDAIGUA — Ferris Hills at West Lake, UR Medicine Thompson Health’s independent living community for seniors, will once again this year host Great Decisions, a global affairs education program.
The eight-week series of group discussions — facilitated by content experts — will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursdays, beginning Feb. 6 and concluding March 26. There is no cost to attend the one-hour discussions, and individuals may attend any or all, with no RSVP necessary.
Although topic dates are subject to change, the schedule is as follows:
— Feb. 6: Climate Change and the Global Order
— Feb. 13: India and Pakistan
— Feb. 20: Red Sea Security
— Feb. 27: Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking
— March 5: U.S. Relations with the Northern Triangle
— March 12: China’s Road into Latin America
— March 19: The Philippines and the U.S
— March 26: Artificial Intelligence and Data
Optional Great Decisions discussion books are available for purchase online, at www.fpa.org.
Ferris Hills is best accessed from the 3300 block of West Lake Road (County Road 16) in Canandaigua, via Peg Rayburn Drive. For more information, visit www.FerrisHills.com or call (585) 393-0410.