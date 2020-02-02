CANANDAIGUA — On Friday, Feb. 14, Ferris Hills at West Lake will host an “all you can eat” pancake breakfast to benefit Light Hill, a home for the terminally ill in Canandaigua.

The breakfast will run from 8:30 to 10 a.m., and the cost of $10 per person includes raspberry pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, hash browns, fruit and coffee or tea.

RSVPs are requested for this event, and may be made by calling (585) 393-0410.

Ferris Hills is UR Medicine Thompson Health’s independent living community. It is located less than a mile from F.F. Thompson Hospital on Peg Rayburn Drive, which is accessible via both Middle Cheshire Road and West Lake Road.

For more information, visit www.FerrisHills.com.

