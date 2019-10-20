GENEVA — Free beginner yoga classes will be offered from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Oct. 24 to Dec. 19 at Geneva Community Center, 160 Carter Road.
Certified Instructor Margaret Newland will lead the class with floor work on your mat and/or modifications offered to best suit student needs.
Open to seniors aged 60 years and older.
Register by calling (585) 396-4046.
The class is sponsored by the Ontario County Office for the Aging.
This program is supported by the Administration on Community Living, state Office for the Aging and Ontario County.