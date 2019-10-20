GENEVA — Free beginner yoga classes will be offered from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Oct. 24 to Dec. 19 at Geneva Community Center, 160 Carter Road.

Certified Instructor Margaret Newland will lead the class with floor work on your mat and/or modifications offered to best suit student needs.

Open to seniors aged 60 years and older.

Register by calling (585) 396-4046.

The class is sponsored by the Ontario County Office for the Aging.

This program is supported by the Administration on Community Living, state Office for the Aging and Ontario County.

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...