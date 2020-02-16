PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center is offering a series of family research workshops during March and April.
On March 7 at 10 a.m, Yates County History Center Director Tricia Noel will lead a workshop, “Intro to Genealogy.” Participants will learn many resources for family history research and how to organize what you find. Take along some family members’ vital statistics to start your family tree.
Using Ancestry.com will be the topic of the workshop at 1 p.m. March 11. Noel will guide participants through basic and more complex steps to capturing your family history via this well known website. Participants must take a wifi enabled laptop for this workshop.
On March 18 at 1 p.m., join volunteer Stephanie Olsen as she follows up last year’s “Intro to Danish” genealogy class with a hands-on how-to class to get you started using online and other Danish resources. Take your laptop with wifi capability.
On March 25 at 1 p.m., an “Intro to Italian Genealogy” workshop will be offered. Explore your Italian heritage and learn how to research regions of Italy, and find your ancestors in primary documents such as the census and church records. Noel uses her experience tracing her own Italian roots.
A German genealogy workshop will be offered April 4 at 10 a.m.: This session will instruct attendees how to research their German ancestors. Focus will be on online resources, namely ancestry.com. Other, free online resources will be showcased to assist attendees in learning how to deal with the German language and handwriting while researching. Instructor Andy Baus will provide an extensive list of resources for take home and future use.
On April 18 at 10 a.m., “Tracing U.S. Military Service from the Civil War to Vietnam” workshop will be offered. This session, taught by volunteer Andy Baus, will provide a guide through existing records of America’s soldiers- off-line as well as online that form the foundation of a service record. Additional resources will be high-lighted to assist filling in important details about units and organizations mentioned in documents.
Choose four classes for a fee of $75 or pay $25 per class. Registration must be completed by March 6 by calling the History Center at (315) 536-7318. All classes will be held at the L. Caroline Underwood Museum at 107 Chapel St.