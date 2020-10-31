GENEVA — The Geneva Senior Citizens have resumed meetings.
At the group’s Oct. 15 gathering at the Women’s Club in Geneva, president Ginny Shoemaker thanked Mary Lou for preparing a list of seniors in the group with names, addresses, phone numbers, and birthdays. All who attended received a copy.
Lynn Golumbeck and Mary Taft were the 50-50 winners.
Joan Manning thanked all who brought goodies to the meeting.
At its Oct. 8 meeting, Shoemaker reminded Geneva Senior Citizens members that their Christmas party would be held Dec. 10.
Phyllis Stivers and Mary Hegel were the 50-50 winners. Hegel told her fellow seniors she would be leaving for Florida Oct. 21.
After the meeting was adjourned, some members stayed to play bingo.