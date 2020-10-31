GENEVA — The Geneva Senior Citizens have resumed meetings.

At the group’s Oct. 15 gathering at the Women’s Club in Geneva, president Ginny Shoemaker thanked Mary Lou for preparing a list of seniors in the group with names, addresses, phone numbers, and birthdays. All who attended received a copy.

Lynn Golumbeck and Mary Taft were the 50-50 winners.

Joan Manning thanked all who brought goodies to the meeting.

At its Oct. 8 meeting, Shoemaker reminded Geneva Senior Citizens members that their Christmas party would be held Dec. 10.

Phyllis Stivers and Mary Hegel were the 50-50 winners. Hegel told her fellow seniors she would be leaving for Florida Oct. 21.

After the meeting was adjourned, some members stayed to play bingo.

Geneva Senior Citizens recording secretary Flo Kuney provided the information for this article.

