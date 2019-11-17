GENEVA — On Oct. 31, the Geneva Senior Citizens met at the Community Center on Carter Road.
A tasty chicken salad sandwich was served.
Members celebrated Halloween and Lyn dressed as a Native American. Cider and doughnuts were served and several raffles were conducted: Marie won a stuffed Casper the Ghost, Millie Krusemark won a ceramic ghost, Charlotte Chapin a turkey ornament, Lottie Angelo won a Frankenstein, and Janice Scarott a cute bat.
Birthdays were celebrated. September dates included Lottie and Joan Saxton; October dates included Lyn Golumbeck and Phyl Stivers. The 50/50 was won by the October members, Lyn and Phyl.
For a 50/50 sale, members brought items and received half of the selling price.
Members then played a fun game using Halloween words. Themed prizes were awarded.
A few folks stayed to play euchre.
— Respectfully submitted by Phyl Stivers, recording secretary