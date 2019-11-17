Geneva Seniors take boat cruise

Members of Geneva Senior Citizens recently enjoyed a boat cruise down the Seneca-Cayuga Canal to see the fall colors and travel through a lock. They also took a bus tour on Oct. 24.

GENEVA — On Oct. 31, the Geneva Senior Citizens met at the Community Center on Carter Road.

A tasty chicken salad sandwich was served.

Members celebrated Halloween and Lyn dressed as a Native American. Cider and doughnuts were served and several raffles were conducted: Marie won a stuffed Casper the Ghost, Millie Krusemark won a ceramic ghost, Charlotte Chapin a turkey ornament, Lottie Angelo won a Frankenstein, and Janice Scarott a cute bat.

Birthdays were celebrated. September dates included Lottie and Joan Saxton; October dates included Lyn Golumbeck and Phyl Stivers. The 50/50 was won by the October members, Lyn and Phyl.

For a 50/50 sale, members brought items and received half of the selling price.

Members then played a fun game using Halloween words. Themed prizes were awarded.

A few folks stayed to play euchre.

— Respectfully submitted by Phyl Stivers, recording secretary

