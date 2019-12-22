GENEVA — The Senior Citizens met on Dec. 5 at the Community Center on Carter Road.
Mary Taft again took notes in the absence of Phyl Stivers, recording secretary.
Members enjoyed a nice lunch and celebrated birthdays for November — Leala Mosley, Bunny Bell, Charlotte Chapin, and Janet McBride; and Decmeber — Gerrie Hibbard, Mary Taft and Janice Scarott.
The 50/50 was won by Janet McBride and Marie Bruno.
Members decided to end the meeting early and head home because of the weather. The Community Center was scheduled to be closed Dec. 19 and 26 and Jan. 2.
A New Year’s party has been scheduled for Jan. 9. Members are asked to take finger foods to pass.
The Christmas Party was Dec. 12 at Club 86.
— Notes taken by Mary Taft for Recording Secretary Phyl Stivers