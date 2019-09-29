GENEVA — The Geneva Senior Citizens met on Sept. 12 at the Community Center on Carter Road.
The kitchen crew made hot dogs, beans, salads and more.
A guest, Marian Goldberg, attended for her first meeting. She has plans to keep coming and become a member.
A person will come and speak about Medicare in the future.
Bunny told us a story about a dream she had and activated her necklace so she now knows how well it works.
Lottie was expected home from her trip on Sept. 12.
The 50/50 was won by Bunny Bell and Candy Calabrese.
Ginny read a letter from Office of the Aging and will post it on the board.
Several people stayed to play euchre.
— Respectfully submitted by Phyl Stivers, recording secretary