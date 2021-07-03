GENEVA — The Geneva Seniors Group is continuing to plan for upcoming outings, which will be its first since before the pandemic.
At the group’s June 24 meeting, Janet reported that a Boys & Girls Club of Geneva representative was coming to the meeting that day to discuss the group’s August trips to Vidler’s 5 & 10 in East Aurora and Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn. Discussions about meals during the trip, and cost, continued. Janet noted that anyone going on the Vidler’s trip must show proof of vaccination.
Candy passed out an example of a bookmark she had made. She said she would bring materials to the next meeting for that purpose.
Janet said she would be discussing future speakers at the group’s meetings at the July 1 gathering.
It was noted that the seniors’ first show-and-tell was planned for the July 8 meeting.
Highlights from other recent meetings:
June 17 — Janet reported that she had not yet received a call back from the Ontario County Office for the Aging about trips or other ideas. … Flo reported she had sent a get-well card to Lottie on behalf of the group.
June 10 — It was noted group member Bunny Bell attended a meeting June 7 and was doing well. … It was noted members would be having chili for lunch at the June 17 meeting.
May 27 — Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Chris Lavin attended the meeting and updated members on when they could return to the Carter Road building. Lavin said they could resume meeting there in September, provided schoolchildren return to Geneva in a fully in-person format. Additionally, Lavin said he was agreeable about allowing the Seniors Group to use the B&G van for trips. … Lavin also told members about a community garden on Crystal Street that could serve as a group project. He said he would drive members there the next week to assess what they could do to help.