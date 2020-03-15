GENEVA — The Geneva Senior Citizens met Feb. 27 at the Community Center on Carter Road.
Penny Teed from FLACRA shared information about the opioid crisis. Teed told members how the agency helps many people and their families through rehabilitation. Sometimes insurance covers this, but Teed said no one is turned away. FLACRA gives people a place to live and is funded by OASIS, which received a grant for a mobile clinic.
Teed explained how medication-aided therapy stops cravings for drug. Naloxalone is an emergency medicine that con stop an opioid overdose. Each member at the meeting received an overdose enrollment form. Teed passed out two Narcan nose sprays to reverse an overdose if we ever have the need. Senior citizens often take opiate pain pills and sometimes increase the dosage without a doctor’s permission.
New York state tallies 320 overdoses daily.
For more information or help, Teed said anyone is welcome to call FLACRA at 1-833-4 FLACRA.
Teed said that her father had been a member of the Geneva Senior Citizens a few years ago.
The 50/50 was won by Hostess Dot Archer and Mary Taft.
Members sang “Happy Birthday” for two member’s birthdays: Flo Kuney and Carol Castelluzzo.
Janet asked if anyone was sick so that Secretary Phyl Stivers could send card from the club, but none were announced.
— Respectfully submitted by Phyl Stivers, recording secretary