GENEVA — The Geneva Senior Citizens met On Oct. 3 at the Community Center on Carter Road.
Members heard from Phil Provenzano, of Financial Group, about Medicare and Supplement Insurance and answered questions. He will provide a free consultation if you call (585) 484-7641.
Ginny Shoemaker read the recording secretary’s notes from previous meeting and had them approved and jotted some notes from that day’s meeting.
A 50/50 sale will be held on Oct. 31.
The Community Center was scheduled to be closed Oct. 17.
The 50/50 was won by Sue Laursen and Flo Kuney.
A bus trip is being planned for Oct. 24 to Himrod with lunch at Rainbow Cove.
A few members stayed to play euchre after the meeting.
— Respectfully submitted by Phyl Stivers, recording secretary