GENEVA — The Geneva Senior Citizens had a wonderful annual Christmas Party at Club 86.
The room was beautifully decorated with centerpieces raffled off. Guests were Town of Geneva Supervisor Mark Venuti, and Chris Lavin and Sue Tellisen from the Boys and Girls Club. Some members brought cookies and candy. Another member made felt decorations for eveyone. Guests spoke briefly.
Raffles were conducted for the Christmas baskets which members brought items to fill. Baskets were won by Mary Lou Dumbleton, Mary Taft, Lottie Angelo and Carol Casstelluzzo.
After a delicious lunch and a special social time, members were reminded that the Jan. 9 meeting was scheduled to include finger foods as a New Year Party.
A group stayed to play euchre.
— Respectfully submitted by Phyl Stivers, recording secretary