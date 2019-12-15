Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES. * WHERE...WYOMING, LIVINGSTON, ONTARIO, CHAUTAUQUA, CATTARAUGUS, ALLEGANY, AND SOUTHERN ERIE COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PERIODS OF SNOW WILL RESULT IN SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. SUBMIT SNOW REPORTS THROUGH OUR WEBSITE OR SOCIAL MEDIA. &&