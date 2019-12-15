GENEVA — The Geneva Senior Citizens met on Nov. 21 for the group’s harvest dinner.
Ham was furnished by the club and each person brought a dish to pass. The meal included salad, side dishes and desserts.
Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Powers was the guest speaker.
The 50/50 was won by Gerrie Hibbard and Millie Krusemark.
Members played Thanksgiving Bingo.
No meeting was held on Thanksgiving Day.
Members discussed plans for a Christmas Party at Club 86.
Mary Taft took notes for Phyl Stivers, recording secretary, while she was unable to attend because of a scheduled surgery at Rochester General.
The group met on Nov. 14 at the Community Center on Carter Road and shared an especially delicious luncheon.
The 50/50 was won by Sue Laursen and Lyn Golumbeck.
Updates were provided on several members, including Mary Hagel, who is now home, Candy Calabrese, who is now sick.
Baskets were donated to be filled for a raffle at the Christmas Party.
— Respectfully submitted by Phyl Stivers, recording secretary